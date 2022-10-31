Lester Henry’s funeral on Wednesday

News

Dr Lester Henry

THE funeral of former senator, economist Dr Lester Henry, will take place on Wednesday at 1 pm at St Finbar’s RC Church, Diego Martin.

Henry died at his home last Tuesday night of a suspected heart attack, days after turning 61.

He was an opposition senator from 2010-2015 and a government senator from 2015-2020. Henry was PNM party treasurer from 2014-2018, and had just been elected a constituency education officer.

He taught monetary theory and policy, history of economics, and monetary issues in economic development at UWI, St Augustine.

PNM PRO Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing recalled his senate speeches as “precise, informative and expert-driven.”

House of Representatives Leader Camille Robinson-Regis told Newsday, “He was most witty and extremely diligent in the work he did. He was very soft-spoken, but when he did make his contributions they were always well thought out and were highly considered. He made a great contribution to us as the PNM and to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.

“He was a good family man, a good father and a good husband.

“I’m sure his students will also miss him. He continued to be a lecturer at UWI.

“He will be deeply missed, and we are in deep mourning for him.”

Henry was the father of four and son of PNM founding member Ferdie Ferreira, who survives him.