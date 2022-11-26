Legit Boss wins Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy at 13-1 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Legit Boss wins Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy at 13-1 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Legit Boss wins Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy at 13-1

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Sunday, November 27

Motorcyclist killed in crash on main road in St Elizabeth

VIDEO: Asafa Powell announces retirement from track and field

Popular St James taxi operator reported missing

Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup

Charly Black brings holiday vibes to St Ann roadshow

Cop in custody after two men shot dead at party in Clarendon

Agrodolce squash hits sweet, sour notes as Thanksgiving side

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

Saturday Nov 26

22?C
Loop Sports

60 minutes ago

LEGIT BOSS with jockey Tevin Foster wins the Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy over seven furlongs at Caymanas Park on Saturday, November 26, 2022. (PHOTO: caymanasracing).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes on Saturday saddled two winners at Caymanas Park including LEGIT BOSS, who turned the tables on MAMMA MIA and THALITA in the Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy, horses who had beaten her in back-to-back races.

Rebounding from a disappointing fifth-place run behind MAMMA MIA in the Cash Pot Trophy at six furlongs on October 29, 13-1 outsider LEGIT BOSS surprisingly raced fifth down the backstretch in the seven-furlong event while MAMMA MIA again attempted to make all.

MAMMA MIA led the seven-horse field through splits of 23.1 and 46.1 but surprisingly failed to quicker off the home turn.

MAMMA MIA’s stablemate, THALITA, loomed large entering the straight but it was LEGIT BOSS, who closed strongest despite running wide into the lane, hitting the front a half-furlong out with Tevin Foster.

LEGIT BOSS was one of two winners for the three-time defending champion and Foster.

Nunes and Foster teamed up two races later to land the ninth event with NEFRRTATI, who ran down even-money favourite, SHE’S FANTASTIC to sweep past a half-furlong out.

Racing continues at the weekend with the US$125,000 Mouttet Mile being the feature event on Saturday.

Related Articles

Sport

November 19, 2022 11:47 PM

Sport

August 7, 2022 12:13 AM

Sport

October 9, 2022 02:15 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Legit Boss wins Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy at 13-1

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Sunday, November 27

Jamaica News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on main road in St Elizabeth

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaican ranked among the 10 most influential black Britons

Paulette Simpson, the UK-based JN Group executive, has been ranked among Britain’s top 10 most influential people of African or Caribbean heritage.

She was ranked number eight on the Powerlist 2023

See also

Jamaica News

Search to locate man said to be Ja most wanted gets wider

Land, air and sea effort, said JCF on their social media page

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi came up with another crucial goal for Argentina in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday that ignited the team’s World Cup chances.

Messi took a touch from A

Jamaica News

Young Jamaica chastises PNP for derailing SOEs

The parliamentary caucus of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is being taken to task by Young Jamaica, the youth arm of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), for voting against extendin

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Mbappe scores 2, France reach knockout stage of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday.

Mbappe put France ahe

FIFA World Cup(TM)

World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, just six days and two matches into the tournament.

Qatar can’t advance to the knockout round after losing to Ecuador in t

NewsAmericasNow.com