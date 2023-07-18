‘Legendary’ musician Joslynne Carr-Sealey dies

News

TT Music Festival leading light Joslynne Carr-Sealey has died. Details were still coming in but Newsday understands she died last Friday.

Musician and vocal coach Glenda Collens, in a Facebook tribute on Monday, recalled Sealey’s contribution to musical development in TT.

Collens said, “She did world tours with Catelli All Stars singing operatic arias, commented on and adjudicated Panorama, managed the Music Festival for 20 odd years, was a music teacher, vocal coach and overall brilliant musician.

“A couple weeks ago we talked about her illustrious life in music and maybe doing a workshop with me.”

Collens said she and Carr-Sealey had sung together in the TT Opera Company

“She was one of my first vocal coaches as a young soprano.

“Because of the influence of women like Joslynne in my musical infancy I chose my career in music.

“Her poise, grace, beauty, discipline, adherence to musical excellence along with her exceptional musical abilities were all inspirational to me.

“Thank you for everything, Joslynne.”

Actor Michael Cherrie, in a Facebook comment on Sunday, said, “Remembering Joslynne Carr-Sealey. Rest in peace.

“Legendary singer and music teacher of our country, choir leader, vocal coach, Music Festival and Panorama adjudicator.

“Make new and wonderful vibrations in that new realm with the Creator. Godspeed Ma’am, and thank you.”