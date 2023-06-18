Legal secretary found dead in law office

News

Trisha Ragoonath

WHEN Trisha Ragoonath did not return home or answer her phone for several hours on Friday night, the last thing her fiance, policeman Raphael Rocke, and sister Tara Samlal expected to find was her dead body.

Ragoonath and Rocke were preparing to get married in September, but instead of planning a bridal shower and wedding, they were now preparing for her funeral.

Around 11.20 pm on Friday, Ragoonath’s body was found at her workplace, Roopnarine and Company Law Chamber, at 9A Lord Street, San Fernando. She worked as a legal secretary for the past 10 years.

Rocke and Samlal had gone in search of her after learning that her car was still parked outside her workplace. The two drove to Lord Street and found the office locked.

Afraid that something was amiss when she did not come to the door to answer them, the duo forced their way in and found her dead.

Police who responded from the nearby station confirmed that she was lying face up in an unresponsive manner.

A pinkish reddish substance believed to be beetroot juice was spilled over her body and a large concentration of vomit of the same colour was observed on the ground.

Attorney Shanta Balgobin, who is in practice at the law firm, told police Ragoonath was last seen doing paperwork around 3.30 pm when she left the office.

Balgobin said Ragoonath usually stayed back to work late and would lock herself in the building for security reasons.

Police said the building was properly secured when they entered and nothing appeared to be interfered with.

The body bore no visible marks of violence but foul play is not yet being ruled out. Police are relying on an autopsy to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, Port of Spain next week to determine the cause of death.

At the family’s Bownath Trace, Penal home where tents were being set up for a wake, Samlal said they do not believe she was attacked or killed.

“It seems as though she was not feeling well and went to the washroom. There is no evidence to suggest physical assault. There was no tearing of the stockings she was wearing, her hair was still neat, there was no abrasive marks about the body. I think she was just trying to find a place to lie down or get to a phone before she collapsed.”

Samlal said her sister suffered with high blood pressure, but she was able to control it.

Hours before she died, she told Rocke she was not feeling well and he advised her to go home.

“Clearly she did not think the headache was so detrimental for her to leave,” Samlal said with tears in her eyes.

Investigations are continuing.