Legal Aid shuts down Tobago operations ahead of Hurricane Beryl arrival

THE Legal Aid and Advisory Authority has advised the closure of its Tobago district office at the Caribana Building, Bacolet Street, Scarborough, on July 1.

The LAAA said this is necessary to safeguard its staff and clients in the wake of a red-level hurricane warning for Tobago by the Metrological Service on June 30.

In its 5 pm update, the Met Office said Tobago can expect a gradual deterioration of conditions from early evening on June 30.

It advised as category four hurricane Beryl approaches the southern Windwards, there was a high chance (80 per cent) of hurricane-force winds impacting Tobago from early morning on July 1.

In its advisory, the LAAA said its other offices in Port of Spain, Arima, Chaguanas and San Fernando will remain operational unless stated otherwise.

“Should persons based in Tobago require urgent assistance they can contact 367-0735 or email [email protected].

“Additionally, the authority’s 24-hour duty counsel telephone line remains operational at 638-5222 ext. 4201 or 298-0495.”