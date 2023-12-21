Lee: Publish NiQuan, Paria reports

News

A relative of one of the four Paria divers who died in an undersea pipeline in February 2022, march with trade unions on Labour Day, Fyzabad on June 19, 2023. File photo by Angelo Marcelle –

DAVID LEE, Pointe-a-Pierre MP, on Wednesday urged the Government to lay to Parliament the reports on the accidental deaths of workers at the NiQuan gas-to-liquids plant and at the ill-fated Paria Fuel Trading Company pipeline, both at Pointe-a-Pierre.

In a June 15 fire at NiQuan, Allanlane Ramkissoon (a Massy Energy employee) died from burns.Last year February, divers Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban and Yusuf Henry died after being sucked into an undersea pipeline, with one colleague Chris Boodram escaping to survive.

Recently the Prime Minister said Cabinet would examine the Paria report and, as soon as possible, lay it in the appropriate place, promising not to sanitise it.

Dr Rowley said, “And I trust the legal conundrums will be worked out as we go forward,” recalling that the DPP once stopped him laying the Clico inquiry/Coleman report in Parliament as it had recommended criminal prosecutions.

On Tuesday, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon told the Senate that NiQuan, not the Government, owned the fire report and that the report was sub judice, seemingly in reference to NiQuan’s lawsuit against the Government’s curtailment of a gas-supply in wake of the accident.

Lee said it was now 21 days since President Christine Kangaloo had acted promptly to present the Paria commission of enquiry’s report to the Government.

“Three weeks later, we call on the Prime Minister to state why the families, loved ones and public who have all faced turmoil over this issue remain in the dark.”He asked what could the PM be hiding.

“At a press conference on December 8, the Prime Minister started giving us excuses that the report’s publication could be delayed like the Coleman report due to legal issues.”Lee said the Paria report was different to the Clico report as lives were lost.

“Unlike the Clico débâcle, an entire nation watched on in horror over these events and are awaiting answers.

“The Opposition will not stand for these excuses. We call on the Prime Minister to stop using legal issues as an excuse.

“There are mechanisms within our Parliament which will protect the sanctity of this report without hindering any future legal issues.”

Saying no external offices had to give approval for laying the report in Parliament, Lee said it could even be placed before a joint select committee (JSC) or special select committee.

“Give the family a copy of the report at least. But do not try to protect Paria by sweeping this under the carpet.

“Today we call on the Prime Minister to tell this country specifically when this report will be laid in Parliament.”

Lee said TT spent $15 million on the Paria commission of enquiry. He cited chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, saying, “This is a public enquiry, using public money, involving fatalities and thus there could be no greater driver to make this report public than those facts.”

Lee said the Government had a duty to publish it.

He recalled Lynch’s stern admonition to the Government and Paria at the financial and mental neglect of the bereaved families.

Lee quoted Lynch, “It would have been an act of kindness and human decency to make some ex-gratia payment without accepting any liability at all but helping when they needed it the most.”The MP said, “Twenty-one days ago, the chairman of the Commission told us that. Today we call on the Government to tell us what they have done to help these families since this revelation.”

Newsday asked if the Opposition would rely on moral suasion, filing a Freedom of Information Act request or some legal action to get the Government to publicise the Paria report.

Lee replied that the Opposition would examine the legal ramifications.

“We will give this Government some time but not too much time.”

Asked if the Opposition was setting a time line for the Government, he replied, “We haven’t set a time line but I think with good sense prevailing, I think the Government should set their own time line and understand the urgency and importance of this report.

“They like to talk about value for money and wastage of money. They picked Jerome Lynch, KC, We had no part in it. He has done a tremendous job in our view.

“His work will go in vain if that report has not come to us, in quick time.”

Newsday asked Lee’s views on the adage, “publish and be damned,” regarding the report.Lee replied, “I agree with that. Let the chips fall where they may.

“I think the PM should take the opportunity and let the chips fall were they may.”

Newsday asked about Gopee-Scoon saying the NiQuan accident report was that company’s property.

Lee said he had asked the report at least be laid before a parliamentary committee.

“NiQuan plant sits on the property and estate of what we know as Pointe-a-Pierre refinery and that belongs to you and me and everyone.”

He also said there were environmental and health and safety issues, and described Gopee-Scoon’s statement as a cop-out.

“I don’t know why they keep protecting the players at NiQuan.”