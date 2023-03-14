Leatherback turtle rescued from Maracas beach toilet

News

Rescuers at Maracas Beach keeping the leatherback turtle, which stumbled into the bathroom area, hydrated as they usher the animal back out to sea. Photo Courtesy Udecott

MEMBERS of the Maracas Bay facilities team, police, officials from the Emperor Valley Zoo, the Las Cuevas Eco Friendly Association and Udecott officials on Tuesday rescued a disoriented leatherback turtle and ushered her back out to sea after she had laid her eggs on Maracas beach.

In a media release on Tuesday, Udecott said the turtle, which weighed approximately 2,500 pounds, then stumbled into the bathroom and became trapped.

Officials at the beach, while making their early rounds early Tuesday morning, found the turtle and cordoned off the area, then contacting Udecott.

Vets who were called in treated the turtle for minor cuts and bruises.

Facility manager Shivanand Ramoutar counted the experiences as “a real blessing” and “a joy,” the release said.

