Leak leaves parts of north Trinidad without water

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has said parts of north Trinidad served by the North Oropouche plant will have their water supply affected by repairs scheduled for August 25-27.

Operations at the plat will be interrupted by extensive repairs to a leak which will take place from 8am on August 25 to 8am on August 27.

The leak appears to have resulted from the erosion and slippage in the area caused by the recent rain, WASA said in a press release on Tuesday.

The release said it may take up to 48 hours for the supply to return to normal once the repairs are completed.

Affected areas include:

Sangre Grande and environs, Guaico Tamana

Road, Sangre Chiquito and Toco Road,

Manzanilla and environs, Cumuto, Wallerfield,

Tumpuna Road, Malabar Phases 1, 3 & 4, Brazil

Village, La Horquetta, Carapo, O’Meara Road, Mausica Road

(North & South), Maloney Gardens, Five Rivers,

Bon Air West, Oropune Gardens.