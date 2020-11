Lawyers rep­re­sent­ing Venezue­lan mi­grants, in­clud­ing a group of chil­dren who were re­leased from the Ch­aguara­mas He­li­port this week, have re­quest­ed in­for­ma­tion on Gov­ern­ment’s cur­rent pol­i­cy on refugees and asy­lum seek­ers.

Trinidad and To­ba­go does not have a refugee pol­i­cy. That means that peo­ple who have been forced from their coun­try by war, per­se­cu­tion and/or a nat­ur­al dis­as­ter, have no way of ac­cess­ing shel­ter here. Specif­i­cal­ly, it means that the Venezue­lan mi­grants who are get­ting in­to boats, brav­ing rough wa­ters and […]