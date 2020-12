Lawyers rep­re­sent­ing six mi­grant chil­dren, who were among a group of 25 Venezue­lan chil­dren and adults that re­turned to this coun­try af­ter be­ing repa­tri­at­ed last month, have suc­cess­ful­ly pe­ti­tioned the In­ter Amer­i­can Com­mis­sion on Hu­man Rights (IACHR) over a po­ten­tial move to de­port them with lit­i­ga­tion pend­ing.