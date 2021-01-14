Lawyers for T&T children in ISIS sue Immigration boss

Lawyers rep­re­sent­ing over 50 chil­dren, whose Trinida­di­an par­ents de­fect­ed to the Is­lam­ic State (IS) be­fore its col­lapse, have sued the Chief Im­mi­gra­tion Of­fi­cer over her fail­ure to re­spond to their re­quest for tem­po­rary trav­el doc­u­ments.