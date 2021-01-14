Lawyers for T&T children in ISIS sue Immigration boss

Lawyers representing over 50 children, whose Trinidadian parents defected to the Islamic State (IS) before its collapse, have sued the Chief Immigration Officer over her failure to respond to their request for temporary travel documents.
