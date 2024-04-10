Law Association pays tribute to Tiwari-Reddy

News

Amrika Tiwary-Reddy –

THE Law Association has paid tribute to former Justice Amrika Tiwary-Reddy, who died on April 6.

In a statement on April 8, the association said Tiwari-Reddy had a stellar career in public life.

She was admitted to the Bar of the United Kingdom in 1968, to the Bar of Trinidad and Tobago in 1969 and to the Bar of British Columbia in Canada in 1998.

Before embarking on her legal studies, Tiwary-Reddy served as the first principal of Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College between 1963 and 1965.

From 1969-1981, Tiwary-Reddy progressed up the ladder at the Attorney General’s Chambers from state counsel to assistant solicitor general.

She resigned from that latter post in 1981.

From 1981-1995, Tiwary-Reddy conducted a prolific and varied private practice at her chambers at Chancery Court, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

Tiwary-Reddy served as a government senator from 1987-1991 under the then National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) government.

The association said during her tenure in politics, Tiwari-Reddy acted as attorney-general on several occasions.

Tiwary-Reddy was appointed a puisne judge in 1998 and served on the Bench until her retirement in 2011.

She was a member of the Constitution Reform Commission from 1998-2011 and chairman of the Fair Trading Commission during the same period.

From 1982-1986, Tiwary-Reddy was a member of the Cabinet-appointed Public Service Review Task Force.

The association said Tiwary-Reddy was also engaged in numerous civic activities, such as being a founding member of the Hindu Women’s Association and a member of the Hindi Nidhi group.

For her achievements in the field of law, Tiwary-Reddy received the Chaconia Medal Gold in 2012.