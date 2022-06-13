Law Association members draft petition against AG

News

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC. Photo by Jeff Mayers

A petition has been drafted by some lawyers to persuade the majority of members of the Law Association to discuss a vote of no-confidence against Attorney General Reginald Armour SC.

Armour, the titular head of the legal fraternity, is facing mounting calls for his removal after his involvement in a lawsuit being heard in a US court in relation to the almost two-decade-old Piarco Airport corruption case

The petition seeks to summon a special general meeting (pursuant to Rule 23 of the First Schedule part A of the Legal Profession Act) of the association to consider a motion of no-confidence against Armour and call for his resignation.

The petition states that as AG, Armour is required “to be honest and forthright in the conduct of public affairs.”

It says he has a duty to preserve and protect the rule of law “by ensuring that any representations made to courts of law are truthful and accurate to the best of his knowledge.”

The lawyers note serious allegations of dishonesty have been made against him.

“The crux of the allegation is that Mr Armour has provided false and misleading evidence on oath, on behalf of the state of Trinidad and Tobago, to a court of law in the United States.”

The petition said Armour swore on oath that at the time of providing legal representation to former government minister Brian Kuei Tung and his girlfriend girlfriend Renee Pierre, in a preliminary inquiry in the criminal proceedings in the Port of Spain Magistrates Court in the Piarco Airport matter, he was only acting as junior counsel in the proceedings.

The petition claimed Armour’s representations were false.

“They are demonstrably false given the affidavit evidence in the US proceedings, well known facts in the public domain, and matters reported in the media which are materially undisputed.”

In a statement on June 4, Armour said he had recused himself from the matter. On June 8, he issued another statement, choosing not to make any further comments.

Questions were also sent to the Prime Minister, who is in Los Angeles, California, for comment on this matter.

Dr Rowley attended the Ninth Summit of the Americas there last week.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday said Rowley is remaining in California to do a routine medical checkup.