Law Assoc president now a Senior Counsel

Law Association president Lynette Seebaran Suite receives her letter of appointment as Senior Counsel from President Christine Kangaloo. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT –

WITHOUT any fanfare, befitting her quiet yet diligent nature, president of the Law Association (LATT) Lynette Seebaran-Suite received her appointment as Senior Counsel (SC) on from President Christine Kangaloo on Friday.

Seebaran-Suite was unable to accompany 17 other attorneys who received silk on Monday at President’s House due to the death of her mother.

Many have suggested that Seebaran-Suite, as LATT head, should have deferred acceptance of silk since the LATT is at odds with the government over the selection process for attorneys receiving silk. However, many more have said her receiving silk is well-deserved.

Among those getting silk on Monday was the Prime Minister’s attorney Michael Quamina, Independent Senator Anthony Viera and President Kangaloo’s husband Kerwyn Garcia and her brother Colin Kangaloo.

There have been calls for change to the selection process to remove the Prime Minister as the one who signs off on the list of attorneys for silk as compiled by the Attorney General after the latter consults with the Chief Justice.

A statement from President’s House said Seebaran-Suite was accompanied by her husband Professor Emeritus Winston Suite at the simple ceremony to collect her letter of appointment for SC stutus.

Calls to her Seebaran-Suite’s cellphone later on Friday went unanswered. Seebaran-Suite has been an attorney for over four decades. She attained a Bachelor of Laws degree (First Class Honours) at The UWI, Cave Hill campus. She attended the Hugh Wooding Law School and was called to the Bar in 1977.

After a short stint at the Law Reform Commission, she entered private practice in 1980 at the chambers of Martin Daly and former chief justice Michael de la Bastide. Since 1992, she has been the head of her own firm Lynette Seebaran & Company.

In congratulating Seebaran-Suite, President Kangaloo referred to remarks she made at Monday’s ceremony about the responsibility of Senior Counsel to mentor younger members of the bar.

Kangaloo pointed out there was no need to remind Seebaran-Suite of such an obligation as that has been her modus operandi throughout her distinguished legal career. The President also extended condolenes to Seebaran-Suite on the passing of her mother.