Laventille murder victim’s family want warning app for dangerous areas

The relatives of murder victim Kyle Millar say a public warning system through a mobile app could save lives, as it would raise awareness of the dangers in various communities.

Millar, 30, from Laventille, was shot dead while waiting to pick up a relative from work in Belle Eau Road, Belmont, last Friday night.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Millar’s relatives said he was not known to be involved in any illegal activities, so they suspected he was killed for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Millar’s relative, who worked at a Lotto booth in Belle Eau Road, said she was counting cash before closing up for the evening when the shooting happened.

“He came to pick me up and I told him to wait on me because I was counting up some money.

“He said I would take a while to do that and that he would go to a bar across the street to buy a beer to pass the time. He said by the time he finished the beer, I would finish. “But by the time he went outside, that was it. I heard shots and that was it.”

The woman said she was deeply traumatised by Millar’s murder and did not think the neighbourhood was so dangerous that murders could happen without warning. She said she would not be returning to work after the incident.

“I’m not going back up there. How can I go back when I went outside and saw Kyle lying down bleeding out?

“I can’t stomach up there. I can’t even lie down and sleep.”

Another relative suggested a warning system similar to the one used by the Met Office to advise the public of bad weather could be used to warn people of crimes in different communities.

She said the family did not know how violent the area was, and felt regular alerts through social media platforms would sensitise the public to these dangers.

“There must be information on the area where the incident happened, the date of the incident. Without this information, innocent people would be going into places and not know the danger that is out there waiting for them.

“The residents in these communities will know, but if I’m not from around there, who is going to watch me and tell me?

“People need to hear on the news, where they can have the information readily available, to be constantly updated.”

Relatives said Millar was a mechanic and had plans to open his own bar in San Juan.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.