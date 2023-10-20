Laventille/Morvant project celebrates students

News

Ladian Majeed, Jamille Michel, Reon McFarlene and Joshua Murphy of Success Laventille Secondary showcase some of the works created under the art and craft sessions. The Education Ministry had a special ceremony to celebrate the achievements of pupils and students who participated in the Laventille/Morvant School Improvement Project. – Photo by Roger Jacob

The showcase event for the Education Ministry’s Laventille/Morvant School Improvement Project (LMSIP) was a lively affair, when students from four schools displayed the projects they had completed as part of the programme.

The event took place on October 20 at the Government Campus Plaza auditorium, Richmond Street, Port of Spain.

The Ministry of Education had a special ceremony to celebrate the achievements of students who participated in the Laventille/Morvant School Improvement Project. – Photo by Roger Jacob

The ceremony featured vocal and cultural presentations by students from St Barb’s Government Primary School, Morvant Laventille Secondary School, Success Laventille Secondary School, and Excel Success Academy.

Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian said the project meant a lot to her ministry and gave her a profound sense of pride.

“We are here once more to see not just the remarkable accomplishment of the students, but the teachers and officers at the ministry,” she said. “It is never about the money; it is always about the children they help.” She said technical skills are the currency of the modern economy and the true currency of the modern economy is our children.

The Education Ministry celebrated the achievement of students who participated in the Laventille/Morvant School Improvement Project at a special ceremony held at the Auditorium Government Campus, Port of Spain. – Photo by Roger Jacob

“LMSIP has always stood as a beacon of hope, a testament to determination and hard work,” She emphasised that the ministry’s goal has been to nurture young minds and provide tools and opportunities that would enable each child to reach their full potential. She also said the programmes had exceeded what she and her team had envisioned.

The Curriculum Planning and Development Division of the Ministry of Education told all participating schools they would be given a printer.

Arts and craft display by the students of Success Laventille Secondary School. – ROGER JACOB

Speaking to Newsday after the event, Sean Phillip, a teacher at Success Laventille Secondary School, said the programme has improved camaraderie among students. He said the skills taught to students in LMSIP have also benefited teachers, as they learned in the process, notably the leathercraft course.

Adrian McPhee of St Barbs Government Primary performs his skit at special ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Education, to celebrate the achievements of pupils and students who participated in the Laventille/Morvant School Improvement Project. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Eight-year-old Sky Edwards from St Barb’s Government Primary School said she had enjoyed the leathercraft course, especially making leather flowers, and hopes to continue learning in the programme.