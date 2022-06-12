Laventille man throws bottle at gunman

News

A 56-year-old Laventille man defended himself by throwing a bottle at a man who tried to shoot him early on Sunday morning.

Police said the man was lying on a couch in the living room of a house in Prizgar Lands, Laventille, at around 2.50 am, when a man walked through the front door and pointed a gun at him.

He threw a glass bottle at the gunman who shot at him.

The gunman ran away through a nearby track.

No one was wounded.

Police from the Besson Street CID and crime scene investigators from the Port of Spain Division visited the scene.