Laventille man shot, robbed at PoS service station

A 36-year-old Laventille man was shot and robbed while sitting in a car at a service station in Port of Spain on Wednesday night.

Police said the man was in the front passenger seat of a gold Nissan Almera at the Soo Hong service station, Charlotte Street, at around 7.10 pm while the driver went to pay for fuel.

A 17-year-old boy was also sitting in the back seat of the car when two bandits dressed in black approached and ordered the man to hand over his money.

The boy ran away, but the man was shot when the bandits snatched a bag he was carrying and ran away.

The driver took the man to hospital, where he told investigators the stolen bag contained cash in US currency.

Police from the Central Police Station and the Port of Spain CID visited and found a spent shell and a black hat believed to belong to one of the bandits.

Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.