Laventille man shot dead in Belmont

News

File photo

Police are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the murder of a man in Belmont on Friday night.

Investigators said officers of the Port of Spain Task Force led by Sgt Alexander and Cpl Huggins received a report of a shooting near the Freezer Bar, Belle Eau Road, Belmont at around 7.10 pm.

They found the body of Kyle Miller, 30, bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Police took Miller to the Port of Spain General Hospital where be was declared dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.