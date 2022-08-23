Laventille man killed in drive-by shooting

News

Avery Weekes

A 27-year-old Laventille man is dead after being shot at Harpe Place, Observatory Street, Port of Spain, on Monday night.

Police said at about 8.30 pm, Avery Weekes, of Basilon Street, East Dry River, had just stepped out of a car and was walking along Observatory Street when a man jumped out of a white car, chased him and shot him. Weekes fell and the gunman stood over him and shot him again.

The killer then got back into the car and escaped along Bath Street, East Dry River.

The killing was captured on CCTV cameras and began circulating on social media about two hours after the murder.

Another man who uses a wheelchair was hit in the back by a bullet during the attack. Both men were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where Weekes was declared dead on arival. The other man was listed as stable.

An elderly man who police said was intoxicated was grazed by a bullet and refused medical attention.

Police categorised Weekes’ killing as gang-related, as he was a known affiliate of the Rasta City Gang.

Weekes was the third man killed on Monday. The other two were Damien Danclair, who was killed in Maloney Gardens at about 1.20 am, and Keith Balramsingh, who was killed in Caroni about an hour later.

Police suggested no motive for their murders.