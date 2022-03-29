Laventille man killed after taking car to mechanic

News

A 37-year-old Laventille man paid with his life on Tuesday for alerting people at a garage about the presence of a gunman.

Police said at about 1.40 pm Jamal Remauld Lara was at Britto’s Vehicle Hospital at Diego Martin Main Road, Diego Martin, opposite Julien Park, when a masked gunman approached.

On seeing the man, the Diego Martin Regional Corporation labourer shouted “Gunman!”

Those who were there ran. Lara was later seen at the side of the road with gunshot wounds to the back.

A driver who saw Lara at the side of the road called police. PC Jack of the Rapid Response Unit took Lara to the St James Health Facility where he was declared dead at about 2.15 pm.

Police said, another man wearing a mask was seen standing across the roadway, after the shooting, while two men were seen running away from the scene.

A 13-second video clip began circulating on social media showing Lara motionless at the side of the road shortly after the incident.

Police gave no motive for the killing or whether Lara was the intended target.