Laventille man in court for murder

Gabriel Mark. – COURTESY TTPS

A 35-year-old man has appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate, charged with murdering Dexter Benjamin last Saturday.

Gabriel Mark of Laventille was before Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in the Port of Spain Eighth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The matter was adjourned to August 30.

Benjamin, 51, was at his Laventille home when he allegedly got into an altercation with a man known to him and was stabbed and died at the scene. The male suspect was arrested that day by officers of the Port of Spain Division (PoSD).

Investigations were supervised by Insps Lynch and Mongroo, both of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, with help from officers of the PoSD.

Mark was charged by PC Ramsawak, also of HBI Region One, on Wednesday, after advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.