Laventille man found dead holding crowbar, screwdriver

News

File photo

Police are probing the death of a 29-year-old man whose body was found in Laventille on Sunday morning.

Police said officers were called to the corner of the Old St Joseph Road and Robert Street, Laventille, at around 7 am where a man’s body was found.

Police said the man, identified as Jason Omar, was holding a screwdriver and a crowbar and had a stab wound to the chest.

A district medical officer visited the scene and declared Omar dead. Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region I are continuing enquiries. No motive has been established for the murder.