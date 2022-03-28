Laventille man crashes car trying to avoid police

News

File photo

A 22-year-old Prizgar Lands man was arrested after he crashed his car when trying to avoid police on Saturday night.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force set up a road block on Independence Square South, near Charlotte Street, at around 10.30 pm when they saw a man driving a beige Nissan Almera without wearing his seatbelt.

Police tried to stop the man but he drove off.

Officers chased the man who crashed into a light pole at the corner of Broadway and Independence Square.

Police arrested the man and found out he was driving with an expired driver’s permit.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital and later discharged and remains in custody at the Central Police Station.