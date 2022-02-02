Laventille man confesses to snatching cellphone

News

A 25-year-old Laventille man is expected to be charged with theft after he snatched a woman’s cellphone in downtown Port of Spain on Tuesday night.

Police said the woman was using her cellphone at the corner of Independence Square and George Street at around 7.40 pm when a man snatched it and ran away.

The woman chased the man and flagged down police on patrol who went after him and stopped him near Queen Street.

When questioned, the man admitted to the police that he stole the woman’s phone.

He was searched and the cellphone found. He was arrested and taken to the Central Police Station.

The arrest was supervised was Insp Soodeen and enquiries are being continued by PC Audain.