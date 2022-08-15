Laventille man called outside then killed

News

Stock photo

A Laventille man was murdered on Monday morning after his killers called him out of his home.

According to police, at about 6.30 am, Akil St John, 42, of Richardson Lane, Laventille, was at home when he was called outside. As he stepped out he was shot.

Neighbours who heard the gunshots and found his body took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said it was the second time St John had been called out his home and shot. A few years ago an attempt was made on his life. Police described the killing as gang-related