Laventille East/Morvant MP boasts of significant projects in east Port of Spain

News

Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce.

– Photo courtesy TT Parliament

MP for Laventille East/Morvant and Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce listed several projects in east Port of Spain which have benefited its citizens.

He was speaking during the budget debate in the House of Representatives on Friday.

He spoke of several projects which dealt with culture, sport, personal development and education. Leonce also spoke of several infrastructural projects such as the latrine eradication programme in which homes without indoor bathroom facilities were assessed and toilets installed.

“Certain allocations have been made for the expansion of this project in the budget so the people of east Port of Spain are very happy,” he said.

He listed other infrastructural projects such as the paving of a car park, installation of a play park; construction of box drains and footpaths in Chinapoo and different parts of Morvant.

He also made note of a programme that supplies guttering and water tanks to homes in hilly areas.

“This is to give the soil more stability. So when rain falls we don’t have significant disasters,” he said.

“A number of the units were built in unplanned development and the drainage would not have been planned, so this is now being done through this programme.”

He also mentioned several vocational programmes which benefited people of east Port of Spain. He spoke fondly of a machine operations programme provided through the NESC which, he said, was having a direct effect on the people.

“Some of the graduates of these programmes have actually invested in heavy equipment and are now providing services. We are seeing where this training and skill development is building sustainability in the community where people are being developed and are able to provide the services within the community. That builds entrepreneurship within the community.”