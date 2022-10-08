Latto Takes Jab At 6ix9ine and Responds To Kodak Black’s ‘Frappuccino’ Comment

Latto made 6ix9ine her target in the middle of her spat with Kodak Black.

Latto has name-dropped Tekashi 6ix9ine in her verse on Nardo Wick’s “Baby Wyd (Remix),” which was released on October 6 and featured Lakeyah. The song was featured on the rapper’s latest album, Who is Nardo Wick?? (Deluxe) album, which is a spin-off of his successful 2021 album.

Latto is one of the hottest artists right now with her recent BET Song of the Year award for her solo track “Big Energy”. Her recent win has created some enemies in the form of Kodak Black and his fans, who felt that his “Super Gremlin” track was more deserving. In his rant, Kodak called Latto “Frappuccino” while insisting BET did the culture a disservice by giving her the award.

Latto has since responded by posting a photo of herself and tagging it, #Frappuccino.” She also tweeted, “What kinda Frappuccino I look like I taste like.”

Nevertheless, Latto isn’t getting into the mix, and she has not responded to Kodak Black or his fans. Her latest verse on Nardo Wick’s track might create a new enemy though as 6ix9ine is known to ensure that all jabs get a response.

On the Lakeyah-assisted track, Latto mentions Tekashi and calls him a “rat” about his 2019 RICO case, where he copped a plea deal in exchange for a lighter sentence.

“When I throw it back, he like, ‘Bae, lets 69,’ I told him, ‘I don’t f**k with rats,’ got the ‘Hello, nice to meet you’ grip, you know this p**sy snatched? This that Mortal Kombat, I finish him, he met his match, daddy, what you doin’?” she raps.

Latto’s verse mentioning the Brooklyn rapper has also caused some speculations that she is taking the side of her rumored boyfriend, 21 Savage, who went off on Tekashi’s manager, Wack 100, earlier this week after he called him a snitch and said that he was working with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.

In a Clubhouse interview, Wack 100 went off as he called 21 Savage a “rat” and said that he had snitched on Young Thug.

Young Thug is currently in jail in Atlanta awaiting trial on Rico charges. At least one document from discovery has leaked with a former gang member ratting out Thug.

21 Savage also denied the claims that he was a snitch or police informant.