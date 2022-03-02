Last diver’s body still not found, search continues

News

The five divers employed by a private company hired by Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd to do maintenance work on a 36-inch pipeline in one of the last photos taken at Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25. From left are Christopher Boodram, who survived,

Kazim Ali, Yuseph Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban. –

On Wednesday afternoon the body of diver Rishi Nagassar had still not been found.

In a media release Paria Fuel Trading Ltd said the search continued for Nagassar, one of the five divers who went missing on February 25.

Shortly after 2.30 pm on Friday, Christopher Boodram, Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban were working on a 30-inch underwater crude oil pipeline in Pointe-a-Pierre when there was a sudden inrush of water.

The men worked with contracting company LCMS Ltd.

Boodram is the lone survivor of the incident.

The bodies of Kurban, Ali Jr and Henry were recovered on Monday night. Their families identified them at the Forensic Sciences Center in St James on Tuesday.

Newsday was told on Wednesday that the autopsies would be done on Thurday.

Wednesday’s release said, “Paria advises that operations continued throughout the night (March 1) to recover the fourth diver, Rishi Nagassar.

“Given the complexity of this operation and the many variables to be considered, including environmental challenges, Paria has dedicated significant resources to ensuring that we recover Mr Nagassar’s body responsibly and respectfully.”

Paria said throughout the night consultation meetings were held with technical experts to review alternative methods to ensure the body was recovered.

“We have attempted on several occasions, using remotely operated cameras, to try and locate the body, but have not been successful.”

It said as it started the next phase of the recovery process, “We are mindful of the careful and respectful retrieval of the body in a manner that minimises any impact to the environment.”

The company said it will continue to provide updates, first to the families, and to the public, on the progress of the recovery operation as information becomes available

Newsday also tried to contact Vanessa Kussie, Nagessar’s wife, but she declined comment. Her uncle Allan Seepersad said all the family could do at this time was wait and pray that the body was found.

“He is a good man, father and husband and the situation is already a bad as it could get. We wait on the body to at least get some closure.

“His son keeps looking at the gate hoping to see his father and kept asking ‘Who is that…Daddy?’ He is only two years old and doesn’t understand what is happening. He thinks his father is out working.”

Seepersad said the father and son duo enjoyed a game of hide-and-seek as often as possible. and morning drives around the block before Nagessar left for work.

His voice cracking, Seepersad remincised about the character of Nagassar as an honest, God-fearing, respected, willing and helpful person to his family, friends and community.

“On holidays or weekends the family will gather by Vanessa – she is a great cook – and we will cook up some duck and home fowl and socialise and enjoy each other’s company,” Seepersad said.

He described the loss as a piece of the family’s puzzle that was missing and could never be replaced.