Las Lomas man charged with murder of girl, 14

A 46-year-old Las Lomas man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Isabella Teelucksingh, who was shot outside her Las Lomas home on January 14.

Teelucksingh was among a group of people liming on Savary Road, Las Lomas No 1, around 7.35 pm when a man approached and shot at the group before fleeing.

The suspect had an argument with another man shortly before the shooting.

Reports say the suspect then began walking towards his home, but got into another argument with people on the road.

He then took out a gun and fired at the group, hitting Teelucksingh in the head. Teelucksingh’s aunt Hema Boodoo, 20, was shot in the pelvic area.

They were both taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility and then later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

Boodoo survived but Teelucksingh died around 10.54 am on January 15.

The suspect is expected to appear virtually before a Master of the High Court on January 22.

He has been charged with murder, wounding with intent, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition following advice from the Office of the Director of Prosecutions.