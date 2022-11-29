Landslip causes closure of part of the Gran Couva Main Road

News

Cameron road, Gran Couva is now impassable due to a major landlsip in the area caused by persistent rainfall. – Lincoln Holder

Rapid land movements over the weekend along the Gran Couva Main Road have worsened. On Saturday morning, part of the road from Cameron Junction to Batchasingh Road was closed as the road collapsed, making it impassable.

There were no reports of injuries.

On Monday, when Newsday visited the area, residents said heavy and consistent rain for the past few days caused the land to move faster.

“Last night, the road dropped about ten feet. There were about two feet drop on Saturday. The alternative route is through Cameron Road and Batchasingh Road, then back to the main road,” a resident said.

“There is a landslip near the TSTT exchange station on Cameron Road. It is only a matter of time before that road collapses as well.”

On Sunday, the Ministry of Works and Transport advised that the Gran Couva Main Road was temporarily closed to vehicular traffic “in the interest of road user safety.” It was also closed for remedial and stabilisation work to begin to restore the road.

A patron at White Palace Bar had a unique take on the bad roads in the community.

He said, “If someone wants to die and go to heaven, they could pass on this road to go Brasso. To get to Brasso, they have to pass through hell. Apart from that, this is a nice area with nice people.”