Landlords get more time as registration forms roll out March 1
Landlords across Trinidad and Tobago will soon be required to formally step into the tax net, as downloadable registration forms for the new Landlord Business Surcharge become available from March 1, 2026.
The Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) announced this week that preparations are well advanced to facilitate compliance ahead of the rollout of the new tax measure, introduced in the 2025/2026 National Budget. Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo met with senior BIR officials to review readiness for implementation and ease the transition for landlords.
Under the new requirements, all landlords must register their rental properties with the BIR. The registration deadline has been extended to May 30, from an earlier cut-off of March 31, to allow landlords additional time to regularise their affairs.
Minister Tancoo said the extension was deliberate. “This ensures landlords have sufficient time to get their house in order and reduces the potential for rushed registration closer to the deadline,” he said.
Failure to register and file will attract penalties. Individuals face fines of $1,000 for every six months they are late, while corporations or limited liability companies will be fined $2,500 for every six-month period of non-compliance. More serious sanctions also apply, including fines of up to $250,000 and possible imprisonment for up to three years.
The Landlord Business Surcharge applies to gross rental income, with no deductions allowed. Rental income under $20,000 attracts a 2.5 per cent surcharge, while income above $20,000 is charged at 3.5 per cent. A one-time registration fee of $2,500 is also required.
Minister Tancoo stressed that the surcharge is not a double tax. “The surcharge is minimal and is creditable toward your final annual tax liability,” he said, urging landlords to comply early and avoid penalties.
The Government has said the measure is aimed at improving transparency and compliance in the rental market, with implications for both landlords and tenants as enforcement ramps up in the coming months.