Landlord arrested after fire at La Brea house

RAD­HI­CA DE SIL­VA

Se­nior Mul­ti­me­dia Re­porter

rad­hi­[email protected]

Po­lice ar­rest­ed a La Brea land­lord af­ter a fire was set at a house at Sobo Cir­cu­lar Road on Fri­day.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said around 5.18 p.m., of­fi­cers re­spond­ed to a re­port at 42 Sobo Cir­cu­lar Road. They met ten­ant Ken­isha Joe­field, 25, who said she had a rent dis­pute with her 40-year-old land­lord and asked po­lice to speak with her.

The land­lord lat­er ar­rived, and of­fi­cers warned both women. Po­lice said she then went to the low­er sec­tion of the two-storey build­ing, threw a liq­uid on the east­ern con­crete wall and used an item in her hand to set the struc­ture on fire.

Of­fi­cers ex­tin­guished the blaze short­ly af­ter it start­ed. The east­ern wall sus­tained mi­nor dam­age.

The land­lord was ar­rest­ed and tak­en to the Guapo Po­lice Sta­tion, where she is ex­pect­ed to be charged.