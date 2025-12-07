THA seeks clarity on U.S. radar installation Chambers call for clear communication on geopolitical issues from Govt Firearms report: Rise in pistol seizures; more women joining gangs PM Kamla: Talks focused on regional security Opposition Senator files police report after death threats on Facebook All laptops to be distributed before Christmas
Landlord arrested after fire at La Brea house

07 December 2025
RAD­HI­CA DE SIL­VA

Se­nior Mul­ti­me­dia Re­porter

rad­hi­[email protected]

Po­lice ar­rest­ed a La Brea land­lord af­ter a fire was set at a house at Sobo Cir­cu­lar Road on Fri­day.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said around 5.18 p.m., of­fi­cers re­spond­ed to a re­port at 42 Sobo Cir­cu­lar Road. They met ten­ant Ken­isha Joe­field, 25, who said she had a rent dis­pute with her 40-year-old land­lord and asked po­lice to speak with her.

The land­lord lat­er ar­rived, and of­fi­cers warned both women. Po­lice said she then went to the low­er sec­tion of the two-storey build­ing, threw a liq­uid on the east­ern con­crete wall and used an item in her hand to set the struc­ture on fire.

Of­fi­cers ex­tin­guished the blaze short­ly af­ter it start­ed. The east­ern wall sus­tained mi­nor dam­age.

The land­lord was ar­rest­ed and tak­en to the Guapo Po­lice Sta­tion, where she is ex­pect­ed to be charged. 

