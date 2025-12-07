Landlord arrested after fire at La Brea house
RADHICA DE SILVA
Senior Multimedia Reporter
Police arrested a La Brea landlord after a fire was set at a house at Sobo Circular Road on Friday.
Investigators said around 5.18 p.m., officers responded to a report at 42 Sobo Circular Road. They met tenant Kenisha Joefield, 25, who said she had a rent dispute with her 40-year-old landlord and asked police to speak with her.
The landlord later arrived, and officers warned both women. Police said she then went to the lower section of the two-storey building, threw a liquid on the eastern concrete wall and used an item in her hand to set the structure on fire.
Officers extinguished the blaze shortly after it started. The eastern wall sustained minor damage.
The landlord was arrested and taken to the Guapo Police Station, where she is expected to be charged.