Lambeau students temporarily relocated to Scarborough business place

THA Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett. – THA

Standard-five students of the Lambeau Anglican school are being temporarily housed at Tobago Information Technology Ltd in Signal Hill says the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett, on her Facebook page on Thursday, said the standard-five class spent the first day at the facility, “extremely comfortable and fully focused on exceeding expectations.”

On behalf of her division, Hackett extended best wishes and positive energy to staff and students during the temporary relocation, while praying for a speedy return to a state of normalcy at the school’s compound.

Last Wednesday, a statement from the division announced that two schools – Lambeau Anglican Primary and Scarborough Secondary School – would remain closed until further notice.

It said the schools will would closed as a result of air quality concerns stemming from the recent oil spill incident. It asked that all staff, students and parents remain vigilant for forthcoming information and guidance, which would be communicated through official channels.

There has been no update on the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) students at the Scarborough Secondary School.