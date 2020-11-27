Lack of refugee policy big issue for T&T Govt

Trinidad and To­ba­go does not have a refugee pol­i­cy. That means that peo­ple who have been forced from their coun­try by war, per­se­cu­tion and/or a nat­ur­al dis­as­ter, have no way of ac­cess­ing shel­ter here. Specif­i­cal­ly, it means that the Venezue­lan mi­grants who are get­ting in­to boats, brav­ing rough wa­ters and pi­rates to land here be­cause they sim­ply can­not con­tin­ue to live in their home coun­try, can on­ly be clas­si­fied as il­le­gal mi­grants, re­gard­less of how good their rea­sons are for leav­ing Venezuela be­hind.
