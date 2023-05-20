Labidco, UTT record greenhouse gas emissions for ships

News

From left: UTT president Prof Prakash Persad, UTT chairman Prof Clement Imbert, Labidco chairman Dr Joseph Khan and Labidco general manager Terrence Boodoosingh with a copy of the report. – Labidco

Labidco and the University of TT (UTT) has conducted a greenhouse gas emission inventory which they say is the first of its kind.

In a release, Labidco said the inventory includes information on greenhouse gas emissions produced by vessels while anchored at the Port of Brighton, (La Brea) maneuvering through the harbour, and berthed at the facility.

The company said it received the inventory from UTT at its Agora campus on May 18.

The project began in February and ended in May.

“The information was supported by data collected from the port’s repository and included: Vessel profiles, vessel calls, vessel time in port, and cargo throughput.

UTT president Prof Prakash Persad said while the university has done several greenhouse gas inventories, “both UTT and Labidco focused on the three greenhouse gases identified by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Guidelines for emissions from energy activities for national inventories. These emissions are: carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide.”

In addition, Labidco chairman Dr Joseph Khan can said the inventory has the potential to serve as a template in other sectors of the industry.

He said it will “assist in shaping the decisions made by Labidco as the company transitions to a green and smart port.

“The recommendations from the report will guide the development and implementation of an emissions reduction strategy.”