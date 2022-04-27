La Vigie Paramin Lookout reopens May 7

News

FILE PHOTO: Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell looks through a pair of binoculars at Saut D’Eau from the La Vigie Paramin Lookout on February 16 as Minister of Finance Colm Imbert looks on. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts has announced that the La Vigie Paramin Lookout will reopen on May 7 because of ongoing work by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

On Wednesday, it said the going construction is to supply water to the lookout and the nearby community but had been delayed by the bad weather.

The release from the ministry said the dirt and debris from the work could be a health and safety risk for those trying to visit the lookout and advises against it.