La Savanne farmers beaten in home invasion

News

File photo – Lincoln Holder

Moruga police are investigating a violent home invasion on Friday that left a family with multiple injuries.

The details were sketchy, but Newsday learned the victims are farmers from La Savanne (La Fortune).

Reports are the bandits broke into the house before dawn and began beating the occupants. They ransacked the house and left with cash and valuables.

Two days earlier, in an unrelated home invasion at Cachipe Village, Moruga, a 65-year-old man was shot and wounded.

The police said the victim was at the front of his home at around 2 pm on Wednesday when two masked men enteredand ordered him to keep quiet. They robbed him of $300 and tied him up.

They also shot him in the left leg as he tried to escape.

He was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility. On Friday, the police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.