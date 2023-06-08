La Romaine fire leaves 8 homeless

News

Marcus Jennings speaks to Newsday outside his La Plaisance Road, La Romaine, home which was destroyed by fire on Wednesday. The fire left eight people homeless. – Lincoln Holder

A fire at midmorning on Wednesday in La Romaine has left eight people homeless.

Homeowner Zalimoon Khan, 65, estimated the loss of the house and household articles at over $2 million.

The fire broke out at the house at La Plaisance Road shortly after 10 am.

Khan was going to visit a relative who recently had surgery and is at the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex in Mt Hope.

When she got news of the fire, she returned home immediately. But she could not save anything ,as flames had already engulfed the two-storey house.

But looking at the ruins, she said nothing happens without the Lord’s input.

“I left home at 10 am and got the call about 15 minutes later. I turned around and came back home.

“I don’t know what caused it.

“I will take any help, but I will not ask anyone for help,” Khan said.

She and her common-law husband, as well as her nephew Marcus Jennings, 33, and his wife, lived on the upper floor.

Jennings said he was at work at SM Jaleel Company in South Oropouche when he got the news.

His uncle, aunt and her two adult sons lived on the ground floor. One of the sons was at home when the fire broke out.

When Jennings returned, the house was still on fire and fire and police were already there.

“I am trying not to stress myself. God has a plan,” he told Newsday.

There were no reports of injuries.

San Fernando police are investigating.