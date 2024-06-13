La Romaine couple beaten, robbed in home invasion

News

Southern Division police are searching for five men who broke into a house in La Romaine before dawn on June 13, tied up and beat the homeowners and stole cash, jewellery and other valuables.

The victims, a man, 65, and a woman, 59, of La Fortune, were said to be in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The police said at around 12.30 am on June 13, the two locked up the house and went to bed. Around 2.30 am, they were awakened by noises and saw a group of men armed with knives and guns inside the house.

The five intruders were wearing dark-coloured clothing and masks partially covering their faces. They appeared to be in their mid-20s or early 30s.

They announced a robbery and hit the victims several times, tied them up and made them lie on the floor.

The intruders ransacked the house and stole $10,000, US$1,000, jewellery worth about $25,000, cellphones worth $8,500 and three bottles of champagne valued at $1,800.

The suspects left in a white Nissan B15.

The police were alerted and acting Cpl Huggins and other officers from the San Fernando police station, PC Dehu and others from the La Romaine police post and PC Boodram of the Southern Division CSI responded and gathered evidence.

The police said the men had got in by prying open a front sliding door.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.