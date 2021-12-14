La Romaine bar operator, patron fined for safe-zone breach

News

A 23-YEAR-OLD man and a 29-year-old female bar operator were both ticketed during a safe-zone enforcement exercise in San Fernando by police on Monday.

A police press release said between 4 pm and 8 pm, officers from the Safe Zone Patrol, Area West, visited 20 safe-zone locations in the Southern Division.

At a bar in Bamboo Village, La Romaine, they asked customers for their vaccination cards and during this inspection, the 23-year-old male customer was unable to show one.

He was issued a public health fixed penalty of $5,000 for entering a safe-zone location and failing to comply with the entry requirements.

The operator of the bar was also issued a public health fixed penalty of $25,000 for a business failing to comply with the requirements.

The enforcement exercise was co-ordinated by Sgt Ramlogan, supervised by Cpl Rosan and undertaken by members of the Safe Zone Patrol Unit.