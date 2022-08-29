La Reine Rive queens show off their talent

News

Ashti Seenath of the Bollywod Dance Company. – Ayanna Kinsale

The self expression and talent competition categories for the 2022 Miss La Reine Rive Queen pageant was held on Saturday at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain. Contestants are seeking to make it into the finals, titled Le Gran Z’Affaire, scheduled for Saturday (September 3) at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando at 6 pm.

Newsday’s photographer Ayanna Kinsale was on hand to capture some of the highlights.

Elisabeth St John, of the Diego Martin Footprints Folk Performers, pays tribute to Daisy Voisin. – Ayanna Kinsale

Vance River Village Council’s Tineka Francois appears to be suspended in mid air during her monologue on domestic violence. – Ayanna Kinsale

Sobo Village Council’s Jada Victor pays tribute to late calypsonian Sandra “Singing Sandra” Des Vignes-Millington. – Ayanna Kinsale