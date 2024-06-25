La Horquetta man convicted of sex assault of 8-year-old girl

News

A LA HORQUETTA man has been convicted of the grievous sexual assault of a then-eight year old in 2010.

He is expected to be sentenced on June 27, by Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo who presided over his trial.

The man was found guilty by a jury which deliberated for just over 50 minutes on June 24.

He was before the court on a charge that originated from an incident that took place on April 10, 2010.

The eight year old was playing football with cousins and neighbours when the accused, who was 17, followed her into the kitchen when she went for a drink of water.

The girl’s grandmother, brother and a brother-in-law were home. One was in the gallery, another asleep in a bedroom and one watching television in the living room when the girl was accosted by the accused who held her down and covered her mouth as he assaulted her. She was crying and trying to push the accused away.

The accused was caught in the act and the police were called. He confessed to his relative, who gave him licks, his mother and the police.

At the trial, the accused denied assaulting the girl. He claimed he was helping her get water when her brother-in-law entered the kitchen and saw him bent in front of her, picking up a cup of water which fell.

He also claimed the lights were off so he did not realise she was undressed.