La Brea man in court in domestic dispute case

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

A 28-year-old man from La Brea appeared in a Point Fortin court on Friday, charged with two offences that arose from an alleged domestic dispute.

Kyle Richards appeared before magistrate Alicia Chankar charged with malicious wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The magistrate granted him $5,000 bail and adjourned the case to June 3.

WPC Ramjattan of the Gender-based Violent Unit laid the charges.

On Tuesday, Richards allegedly stabbed a female relative, 24, in their house at Sobo Village, La Brea. The police contend the two had an argument that escalated.

The woman was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she was treated and discharged.

Sgt Manolal prosecuted.