La Brea man arrested stealing $1m worth of TSTT cables

News

A portion of the stolen TSTT cables a 47-year-old La Brea man was held with on Tuesday morning. – TTPS

Santa Flora police have arrested a 47-year-old La Brea man who was caught with $1 million worth of Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) cables in his van on Tuesday morning.

Newsday understands police were on patrol around 3am when they saw a white van parked in a secluded area along SS Erin Road.

When they approached, the occupants ran off, but the driver was caught. He is expected to be charged with larceny and face a Siparia magistrate.

The arrest has not been connected to three other men who were arrested on March 10 for using a hacksaw to steal TSTT cables from a pole on the roadside on Carli Bay Road in Couva.

On Monday, Leon Guellimo, Alvin Matthew and Ian Henry faced Couva magistrate Alexander Prince and pleaded guilty to stealing cables. They were each fined $3,000.

A resident of the area was awakened at 12.50am on March 10 by the noise of the men stealing the cables and called the police. The men tried to escape but were caught. Police said the cables were worth $1737.44.

The men must pay the fine by Friday or serve three months’ imprisonment with hard labour.