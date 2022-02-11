Kylie Jenner Reveals Her And Travis Scott’s Son Name “Wolf Webster”

Kylie Jenner has revealed her and Travis Scott‘s son’s name is Wolf Webster. The reality-tv star shared the baby’s name more than a week after she gave birth on February 2.

On Friday, Jenner, who has a four-year-old daughter with Scott named Stormi, is known for the unique names she and her family members give their children.

Kylie Jenner, who has not shown her baby to the public, shared his name on Instagram Stories.

“Wolf Webster,” she wrote on an Instagram Story alongside a white heart emoji.

The makeup mogul, 24, revealed on February 6 that she had given birth to a baby boy. She had shared a black-and-white photo to Instagram of the infant’s hand being held by what appears to be Stormi’s hand.

The date of Wolf’s birthday is also special for the family as he was born the day after daughter Stormi’s birthday with the caption, “2/2/22.”

Jenner received congratulations from her other family members, including Khloe Kardashian, who said “Mommy of two life,” while her momager Kris Jenner added, “Angel Pie.” Scott, 30, also reacted with a series of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, the name Wolf appears to be the popular choice for celebrities, the latest being rapper Eve who recently gave birth to her first child, a son. The rapper, 43, shared on Instagram that she and her husband Maximillion Cooper, 49, welcomed the little one on February 1.

Eve, whose real name is Eve Jihan Cooper, shared that her son’s name is Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZp7xP-P7lM/