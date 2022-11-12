Kwesi Browne crowned inaugural Caribbean Track sprint king

Sports

Kwesi Browne – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Kwesi Browne powered to the inaugural Caribbean Track Cycling Championships men’s sprint title at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Saturday.

Against Cuban sprinter Brayan Lopez Perez in the final, the TT Olympian used his home advantage to win two consecutive rides in commanding style for the 2022 sprint crown in front of a chanting crowd.

Compatriot and fellow sprinter Zion Pulido also pedalled to bronze in the two-race ride-off against countryman Ryan D’Abreau.

Browne, however, was favoured to win gold from the get-go since he was the fastest qualifier in the opening round of flying 200-metre qualification after Saturday’s morning session. He clocked a nippy 10.356 seconds and topped the field, which comprised ten cyclists.

Pulido (10.778) and Lopez Bryan (10.950s were the second and third fastest qualifiers respectively.

In the quarter-final stage, Browne defeated Cuba’s Tony Garcia Lasaga, D’Abreau beat Jamaica’s Malik Reid and Lopez Perez bettered TT’s Kyle Caraby; all in straight rides.

Pulido though, had to rally back from losing the opening race to eventually pip Jamaican Lamin Wright in the second and third races.

In the semis, Browne eased past D’Abreau in consecutive rides while Lopez Perez did the same against Pulido.

In other races, Devante Laurence was crowned junior sprint champion as he also clawed back from a race down to snatch the title from compatriot Jarel Mohammed in the final.

Devante Laurence (left) and Samuel Meloney battle for gold in the junior men’s sprint final, at the Caribbean Track Cycling Championships on Saturday, at the National Cycling Centre, Couva. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Additionally, TT’s Samuel Melony earned bronze as he defeated countryman Raul Garcia in the third place ride-off.

Meanwhile, TT’s women’s pro road cyclist Alexi Ramirez showed mettle when she topped the field in the elite women’s scratch race final.

Alexi Ramirez crosses the finish line, with her hand over her chest as a gesture to the crowd for their encouragement, after winning the elite women scratch race final on Saturday, in the Caribbean Track Cycling Championships. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Ramirez completed the 10km, 40-lap course in 13 minutes and 48 seconds (13:48) ahead of Barbados’ Amber Joseph, who was the runner-up, and Cuba’s Claudia Baro Arango, who took bronze.

On Friday, Bajan Jamol Eastmond, who plies his trade with cycling club Heatwave, won the 15km, 60 laps elite men scratch race final. He finished in 18:57 and beat to the line a TT pair of Tariq Woods and Enrique De Comarmond respectively.