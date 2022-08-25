Kodali’s hat-trick helps TKR women to first win

Sports

TKR medium pacer Geetika Kodali –

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) medium pacer Geetika Kodali grabbed the first hat-trick in the history of the SKYEXCH 6ixty women’s tournament to lead the TT franchise to a comfortable 29-run victory over Barbados Royals at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, on Thursday.

The victory meant TKR stayed in contention to qualify for Sunday’s final at 3 pm.

TKR now have two losses and one win after three matches. TKR scored 92/3 in ten overs and then restricted Royals to 63/5.

In the second over of the Royals innings Kodali put her name in the history books.

She first dismissed Hayley Matthews for two after the Royals captain got a leading edge and was caught in the covers.

Kodali then bowled Britney Cooper for duck and completed the hat-trick when South African Chloe Tyron was stumped by Kycia Knight for duck.

Chinelle Henry battled at the crease for the Royals, but the top-order collapse left the middle order with too much work to do.

Henry was dismissed in the ninth over for 37 off 29 deliveries, an innings which included five fours and one six.

Reniece Boyce chipped in with 18 off 21 balls. Kodali ended with figures of 3/6 in two overs.

Batting first, TKR’s captain Deandra Dottin joined the team and hit 46 off 34 balls.

Dottin, who struck three fours and two sixes, played in her first game of the 6ixty after competing in the Hundred in England.

South African Sune Luus also played a key innings lashing 25 off 17 balls.

Fatima Sana was the best bowler for Royals snatching 1/9 in two overs.

TKR will play Guyana Amazon Warriors on Friday at 3 pm in their final preliminary match.

SUMMARISED SCORES

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS 92/3 (10 overs) – Deandra Dottin 46, Sune Luus 25; Fatima Sana 1/9 vs BARBADOS ROYALS 63/5 (10 overs) – Chinelle Henry 37, Reniece Boyce 18; Geetika Kodali 3/6. TKR won by 29 runs.