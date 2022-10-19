Kodak Black Goes ‘Super Gremlin’ On Druski On Instagram Live

Kodak Black didn’t seem to like Druski bringing up his label woes as he role-played being a label executive and saw the Instagram live almost move from fun to fright.

Kodak Black and Druski had a fun Live chat on Tuesday night until Druski brought up Kodak’s label. Now everyone knows that Yak wants more money from Atlantic Records, and he has been increasingly vocal about having his contract renegotiated after labelmate NBA YoungBoy clinched a $60 million deal for his second contract renewal.

While on Live, Druski role-played a shady CEO of his fictional record label, Coulda Been Records, looking to sign Kodak. However, things nearly went left after Kodak joined the conversation and didn’t like Druski’s skit. “You seen who we got at the label,” Druski asks. “Who you got at the label?” Kodak asks.

“We just got YoungBoy at the label… we passed on your opportunity, you know why we passed on you?” Druski asked. “Who?” Kodak asks before Druski says, “you.”

“I don’t give a f**k about no opportunity boy,” Kodak said. Druski added, “You been ghost, you ain’t been around here.”

Kodak Black seemed to charge up his “Super Gremlin” alter ego, and the light in his room began flickering. “I’m a nightmare baby. Super Gremlin. Voodoo baby,” Kodak answers when Druski asks why the light is on and off. “Wait, why is it blinking black and white? Aye Kodak, come on, man. Don’t do that now. Chill, chill, chill. Aye Kodak, it’s me, bruh! I’m joking, bro,” Druski says as he stops the games.

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy also made a surprise appearance on the show just about a week after he apparently threatened Druski after he made a joke about YB’s fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle.

YoungBoy was chilling, smoking a cigarette as Druski also offered for him to join his fictional label.

“Look, we got a position down here, you could be the CEO,” Druski said. “With the type of person you are, man, I’m telling you, dawg, we could take over the world together. How does the money sound, if we do, like, a 80/20?”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again also plays along, “80 my way?” to which Druski replies with a laugh: “No, no… See, down here at Coulda Been Records, things are flopping a different way, you follow me? 20’s still a good number, though! I could probably do 70/30, your favor.”

“I’m gonna get back at you on that,” YB hilariously responds.

It seems that all is well between the two men following the little brush last week that led to Druski deleting his comment swiftly.