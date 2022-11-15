Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Saying Nas Not Relevant

Kodak Black and 21 Savage are at it after the Florida rapper claimed that the Her Loss rapper had shamed him about his album sales.

On Instagram on Sunday, Kodak Black responded after 21 Savage posted a shady tweet asking where the fans are when unnamed rappers drop albums. 21 Savage’s tweet came following Kodak’s response to him claiming that Nas was not relevant in today’s music scene.

On Sunday, Kodak released a long message targeting 21 and his tweet shading his album sales.

“21 do his thing I give him credit where its due, but don’t come for me [talking] ’bout my album sales homie that ain’t gangsta!” he wrote. “You n***as know what I been thru in this shit. And you n***as had a whole consistent run with no hiccups [for real] and y’all 30 years old plus! I’m a yung n***a doin this sh– since I came in the game.”

Kodak Black, who saw commercial success with his album Back for Everything, which featured the platinum-selling song “Super Gremlin,” also promised competition to his fellow rappers.

“But let’s see how this shit go now that I been home and I’m consistent with this shit,” he ended.

Kodak’s direct response to 21 Savage comes following his response to the Atlanta rapper claiming that Nas “isn’t relevant he has a strong core fan base.” Kodak did not hold back as he called out 21 Savage and even hinted that the current numbers he was seeing were because of Drake being the heavyweight on the project.

“This m****af**ka talking about Nas irrelevant,” Kodak on Instagram Live. “How the f**k Nas ain’t relevant, homie? N***a smoking d**k because of Drake. We from the projects. We from the trenches. We don’t give a f**k about no…you did a Drake. We salute Drake. We love Drake. OK, whatever. Fam, folks smoking d**k. Nas that n***a.”

Kodak Black and 21 Savage’s exchange appears to stem from 21’s comment that no one from his 2016 XXL Freshman year can compete with him in a Verzuz battle. Kodak, who was a part of the same group, appeared to take exception to the comment.

As for 21 Savage, he’s flying high after his joint Drake album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts this week. The album is already certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) over the weekend, having sold over 500,000 units.

21 Savage tweeted yesterday that he would never disrespect Nas and calls the New York rapper a legend who paved the way for artists like himself.